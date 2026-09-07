Angola: Government Praises Message of Peace Consolidation At Muxima Pilgrimage

Quiçama — Angolan Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Women's Promotion Ana Paula do Sacramento Neto highlighted on Sunday the message of peace consolidation conveyed during the pilgrimage to the Sanctuary of Our Lady of the Conception of Muxima, which concluded that day.

Speaking to the press, the minister underscored the participation of more than 100,000 devotees, which she said demonstrates the Christian faith of the Angolan people.

"We are in a process of consolidating and preserving peace. Therefore, mothers come to pray for peace in their homes, peace for their children and peace within their families, so that they may live more peacefully and with greater confidence," she said.

In her view, the pilgrimage demonstrates that the Government is creating the necessary conditions to accommodate all devotees within the areas designated for the event, while efforts continue to complete the Basilica as quickly as possible.

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For his part, the governor of Icolo e Bengo Province, Auzílio Jacob, said the scale reached by the pilgrimage to Our Lady of Muxima shows that the event is no longer solely the responsibility of the Catholic Church and should involve society as a whole.

He noted that the gathering filled almost the entire square built to receive the faithful, while many others remained outside the enclosure.

"We must all embrace this cause because Muxima is now a place of faith, spirituality, love for one's neighbour and a meeting point for Angolans," he said.

According to the governor, the spiritual significance attributed to the site means that those who travel to Muxima experience personal transformation.

"This place has energy, this place has strength, this place has its own consciousness that embraces the spirituality of each one of us," he said.

He also expressed hope that the next edition of the pilgrimage could already be held in the new Muxima Basilica, given the progress of the construction works.

"I believe that next year the pilgrimage will already take place at the Basilica," the governor said.

HM/AJQ/CF/DOJ