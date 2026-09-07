Mozambique: Emose Compensates 9,000 Agricultural Producers

Maputo — Mozambique's largest insurance company, the publicly owned EMOSE, disbursed 25 million meticais (390,000 US dollars at the current exchange rate) to compensate about 9,000 agricultural producers for the 2024-2025 seasons.

According to EMOSE Technical-Operational Administrator, Santos Magaia, speaking at the 61st edition of the Maputo International Fair (FACIM 2026), the measure is aimed at mitigating the impact of extreme weather events on the national agricultural sector.

According to Magaia, the company remains optimistic about the expansion of agricultural insurance in the country, although the "adoption of this kind of insurance in the country is still in an early stage, largely due to the technical complexity of risk assessment and preliminary agricultural studies."

"Emose offers the product in two forms: weather-index insurance, which covers risks associated with weather anomalies (droughts and extreme rainfall) and yield-index insurance, which protects producers against direct crop yield losses caused by pests or diseases", she said.

"This approach enables the implementation of micro-insurance, making it financially accessible to small-scale producers", she added.

Magaia explained that, during the 2024/2025 season, among the approximately 7,000 farmers insured across in the northern province of Nampula and the central province of Zambézia, suffered significant losses in their peanut crops and are currently receiving their compensations.