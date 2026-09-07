Zimbabwe/South Africa: Chevrons Lose T20 Tri Series Final to South Africa's Proteas

ZIMBABWE'S senior men's cricket team, The Chevrons, suffered a 48-run defeat to South Africa's Proteas in the final of the T20I Tri-Series this Sunday at Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek.

The Proteas posted 205 for 5 from their 20 overs after winning the toss and electing to bat, hence giving Zimbabwe a torrid time.

South Africa's batsman Jordan Herman posted his personal best of 53 runs off 29 balls, recording the highest conversion in the match.

Zimbabwe's bowlers had a bad day in office, as only Brad Evans and Newman Nyamhuri scooped some wickets.

Coming for the second innings needing 206 runs to win, Zimbabwe top and middle order batsman struggled against Proteas, as the team lost 4 wickets with only 25 runs.

Brad Evans had his best game as he tried to carry the team on the shoulders with a good 57 runs, off 31 balls.

The Chevrons were all bowled out in 18 overs with 157 runs, hence the Proteas recorded a 48 runs win.

The Chevrons will now shift their focus to their upcoming 3 match ODI at Harare Sports Club against Australia which starts September 15.