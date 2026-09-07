Zimbabwe: Scottland FC Win 1-0 in CAF Champions League - Mapeza Reveals Reason Behind Musona's Omission From Triumphant Squad

SCOTTLAND FC coach Norman Mapeza has revealed that star forward Knowledge Musona missed their Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League preliminary round clash against Nsingizini FC on Sunday due to a hamstring injury.

Mapeza was speaking after his side's 1-0 victory over Nsingizini at the National Sports Stadium.

The Mabvuku-based side dominated proceedings but struggled to break down the visitors' defence despite playing with a numerical advantage for almost the entire match. Nsingizini were reduced to 10 men as early as the third minute when Kingston Kwakyi was shown a red card for fouling Moses Shidolo on the edge of the box.

However, Scottland took until the 68th minute to make their numerical advantage count, with substitute Neville Tengeng scoring the solitary goal that separated the two sides.

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Musona's absence had attracted attention following reports surrounding his conduct during Scottland's previous match against FC Platinum, but Mapeza dismissed any suggestion that disciplinary issues were behind the forward's omission from the matchday squad.

Instead, the Scottland gaffer revealed that Musona picked up a hamstring injury against FC Platinum and is expected to be sidelined for two weeks.

"Knowledge Musona had a knock, a hamstring injury against FC Platinum. We took him out that day because we thought he would give us results today, but then when he went for a scan, it revealed that he is going to be out for two weeks," said Mapeza.

Musona's absence is a blow to Scottland as they begin their CAF Champions League campaign, with Mapeza now expected to rely on other attacking options during the forward's recovery.

Scottland are expected to travel to South Africa this Monday, where they will set up camp ahead of their second-leg encounter against Nsingizini in Eswatini next Sunday.