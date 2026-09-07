Southern Africa: Cosafa U20 Championships Has Helped Develop a Host of Stars From the Region

The COSAFA Men's Under-20 Championship has long been regarded as one of the most important development platforms in Southern African football, offering young players the chance to test themselves in international competition before making the step into the senior game.

The latest generation will have that opportunity in the TotalEnergies CAF Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations Ghana 2027 | COSAFA Qualifier to be played in Mozambique from September 18-27, where there is not only regional success at stake, but also places at the continental finals.

History suggests there will be plenty of future stars on display. The COSAFA Under-20 competition has featured players who went on to the FIFA World Cup, Africa Cup of Nations titles, leading European leagues and trophy-laden club careers. COSAFA's own historical records highlight a long list of players whose journeys included the regional championship.

Here are 10 of the most notable from history.

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ITUMELENG KHUNE (SOUTH AFRICA)Khune was still waiting for his breakthrough at Kaizer Chiefs when he represented South Africa at the COSAFA Under-20 Championship in Durban in 2005. At the time he was juggling youth international football with his matric examinations and trying to force his way into the Chiefs senior set-up.

What followed was a remarkable career. He became the long-time number one and captain at Chiefs, won multiple domestic trophies and collected 91 caps for Bafana Bafana. Khune was South Africa's first-choice goalkeeper when they hosted the 2010 FIFA World Cup and spent his entire senior club career with Chiefs.

DAINE KLATE (SOUTH AFRICA)Another South African to come through the COSAFA Under-20 stage was winger Daine Klate, who would develop into one of the most decorated players of the PSL era.

Klate won six league championships - three with SuperSport United, two with Orlando Pirates and another at Bidvest Wits - and collected 15 major trophies in all.

His success across three different clubs earned him a reputation as something of a lucky charm, though his consistency and quality on the left wing had rather more to do with his extraordinary medal haul.

TINASHE NENGOMASHA (ZIMBABWE)Few players demonstrate the value of the tournament as a shop window better than Nengomasha.

The combative midfielder was spotted while playing for Zimbabwe at the COSAFA Under-20 Championship in 2001 and was quickly snapped up by Kaizer Chiefs. He went on to make more than 300 appearances for the Soweto giants and became known as 'The General' for his commanding displays in midfield.

Nengomasha won back-to-back South African league titles with Chiefs and represented Zimbabwe at the Africa Cup of Nations, becoming one of the most successful foreign players of his generation in the PSL.

ISAAC CHANSA (ZAMBIA)Chansa was another young Zambian whose talent was showcased in the COSAFA Under-20 competition before he went on to a highly successful senior career.

The midfielder had two spells with Orlando Pirates, winning successive league championships and several cups, and also played in Sweden, China and elsewhere in Asia.

His greatest achievement came with Zambia in 2012 when he was part of the Chipolopolo squad that stunned Côte d'Ivoire on penalties to win the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time.

ONISMOR BHASERA (ZIMBABWE)Bhasera's performances for Zimbabwe at the 2004 COSAFA Under-20 Championship helped pave the way for a move to South African football the following year.

It proved the start of an exceptionally long career. The left-back played for Maritzburg United and Kaizer Chiefs before moving to England, where he made more than 100 league appearances for Plymouth Argyle.

He returned to South Africa with Bidvest Wits and then spent many seasons at SuperSport United, playing into his late 30s before moving into coaching following his retirement.

PATSON DAKA (ZAMBIA)

Zambia's 2016 COSAFA Under-20 championship-winning side contained an extraordinary collection of talent and Daka was at the heart of it.

He started the 2-1 final victory over South Africa alongside Fashion Sakala and Enock Mwepu, with the trio soon playing an even bigger role on the continental and global stage.

Daka helped Zambia win the 2017 Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations and reach the quarter-finals of the FIFA Under-20 World Cup later that year. He subsequently became a prolific scorer for Red Bull Salzburg in Austria before moving to Leicester City in 2021, where he has played in both the Premier League and Championship.

FASHION SAKALA (ZAMBIA)Like Daka, Sakala was a key member of Zambia's superb 2016 COSAFA Under-20 champions and started the final against South Africa.

He was also part of the side that became African Under-20 champions the following year and reached the last eight at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup.

Sakala's club career took him from Zambia to Spartak Moscow in Russia, Belgian side Oostende and Scottish giants Rangers before a move to Saudi Arabia with Al-Fayha. He remains an important member of the Zambia senior national team.

LYLE FOSTER (SOUTH AFRICA)Foster was one of the outstanding players at the 2018 COSAFA Under-20 Championship, finishing as joint leading scorer with five goals as South Africa retained the title.

He scored the winner against Angola in the semi-finals and was already attracting considerable attention from Europe, with a move from Orlando Pirates to Monaco soon to follow.

Foster later played in Belgium for Cercle Brugge and Westerlo before joining Burnley and becoming a Premier League player. He was part of South Africa's squad at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and this month moved on loan from Burnley to Houston Dynamo in Major League Soccer.

GENY CATAMO (MOZAMBIQUE)Catamo was still a teenager when he represented Mozambique at the 2018 COSAFA Under-20 Championship, scoring during the tournament as he began to show the attacking ability that would later make him one of his country's biggest stars.

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He moved to Portugal soon afterwards and eventually broke into the first team at Sporting CP following loan spells with Vitória Guimarães and Marítimo.

Catamo has since become an established Sporting player, winning back-to-back Portuguese league championships in 2023/24 and 2024/25 as well as the Portuguese Cup. He is also one of the key players for Mozambique's senior national team and has featured at the Africa Cup of Nations.

ENOCK MWEPU (ZAMBIA)Mwepu was part of Zambia's outstanding side that won the 2016 COSAFA Under-20 Championship, starting the 2-1 final victory over South Africa alongside Patson Daka, Fashion Sakala and Edward Chilufya.

The midfielder then played a major role as Zambia won the 2017 Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations on home soil and reached the quarter-finals of the FIFA Under-20 World Cup later that year.

His club career took him to Austria with Liefering and Red Bull Salzburg, where he won multiple domestic honours and played UEFA Champions League football. In 2021 he joined Brighton & Hove Albion in the English Premier League.

Mwepu also became captain of the Zambia senior national team before his playing career was brought to a premature end in October 2022, at the age of just 24, after he was diagnosed with a hereditary heart condition.