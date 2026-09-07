Nigeria: Gov.⁠⁠⁠⁠ Makinde Approves 32-Seater, 18-Seater Buses for Shooting Stars

The gesture came on the heels of Shooting Stars' impressive victory over CS Sfaxien of Tunisia in the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round at Abeokuta.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has approved the immediate release of two buses, a 32-seater and an 18-seater, to Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan to support the club's activities.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Dotun Oyelade, on Sunday.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Mr Oyelade said that the gesture came on the heels of Shooting Stars' impressive victory over CS Sfaxien of Tunisia in the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round at Abeokuta.

According to him, the approval underscores the state government's commitment to support 3SC as they represent Oyo state on the continental stage.

Shooting Stars' participation in the current continental competition marks the club's first appearance in a continental competition in 27 years.

Mr Oyelade said that the governor had assured the club's supporters and fans that the state government would continue to provide the necessary support to enable Shooting Stars to remain in contention for continental honours.

He said that government is determined not only to sustain the club's current momentum, but also to restore the old glory of the "Darling Club of Oyo State."

The commissioner urged the players, technical crew and management of Shooting Stars to remain focused and committed, assuring them of government continued support.