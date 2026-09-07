Nigeria: Iwobi's History-Making Feat Marred By Fulham's 3-2 Home Loss to Palace

· Becomes fifth player and first African with 100 PL appearances for three different clubs

Nigeria international, Alex Iwobi has become only the fifth player and the first African in Premier League history to make at least 100 appearances for three different clubs after featuring for Fulham in their 3-2 defeat to Crystal Palace yesterday.

The Super Eagles midfielder reached the landmark at Craven Cottage after starting the Premier League encounter. Iwobi had already made 100 Premier League appearances for Arsenal and 123 for Everton before reaching the century mark with Fulham.

Iwobi now joins an exclusive group featuring Gary Speed, Rory Delap, Gareth Barry and James Milner, who have previously made 100 or more Premier League appearances for three different clubs.

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The Hale graduate was involved in Fulham's attacking play during the match, taking corners and attempting an effort inside the Palace penalty area.

Fulham took the lead in the 11th minute when Joshua King collected the ball inside the box before firing a deflected effort past Dean Henderson.

Palace responded through Tyrick Mitchell in the 35th minute, after his first goal had earlier been ruled out for offside following a VAR review.

Cesar Palacios restored Fulham's lead in the 42nd minute by firing home a rebound, but Mitchell completed his brace in the 54th minute to bring Palace level at 2-2.

Crystal Palace eventually completed the comeback in the 77th minute when Ben Chilwell reacted quickest to a rebound inside the box and fired into the bottom-right corner to make it 3-2.