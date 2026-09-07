Nigeria: D'Tigress Suffers Second World Cup Defeat With 71-67 Loss to Hungary

African champions, Nigeria D'Tigress fell to a second consecutive defeat at the 2026 Basketball FIBAWWC after Hungary edged them 71-67 in Berlin yesterday.

Hungary led 21-13 after the first quarter before extending their advantage to 36-26 at half-time. Elizabeth Balogun's fast-break lay-up helped Nigeria cut the deficit, but Dorka Juhász's late basket restored Hungary's 10-point lead.

D'Tigress responded after the break as Murjanatu Musa scored three straight baskets, while Amy Okonkwo added two three-pointers and Ezinne Kalu a lay-up. Hungary still led 52-42 heading into the final quarter.

Nigeria rallied in the fourth, outscoring Hungary 25-19. Balogun and Victoria Macaulay helped lead the comeback, with Balogun's late lay-up bringing D'Tigress within two. Reka Lelik then converted two free throws to seal Hungary's first World Cup victory in 28 years.

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Okonkwo led Nigeria with 17 points and six rebounds, while Balogun had 13 points. Kalu added 11 points and nine assists, with Macaulay and Musa scoring 11 and 10 respectively.

Juhász led Hungary with 19 points and 16 rebounds, while Virág Takács-Kiss added 17 points and 14 rebounds.

Mali stunned world No. 6 Spain 82-73 for their second-ever Women's World Cup win and first against European opposition, with Sika Koné posting 19 points and 10 rebounds to record a historic fifth consecutive double-double.

D'Tigress face France in their final Group B game on Monday, September 7.