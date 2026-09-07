Nigeria: Dynaspro Partners 433 Academy for Football Development

Dynaspro Sports Promotion, a Lagos-based organization dedicated to blending sports with education, has announced a landmark partnership with the UK's 433 Football Academy, opening new pathways for young Nigerians to pursue football careers while advancing academically.

The collaboration is designed to provide quality training in a supportive environment, led by UEFA-licensed coaches and former professionals. Based in Stoke-on-Trent and London, 433 Football Academy offers elite football programs combined with academic diplomas for players aged 16 and above. The institution is headed by founder and CEO Kevin Scott, whose track record in player development includes graduates signing for clubs in England, Portugal, Spain, and the Premier League.

Dynaspro CEO Oluseyi Oyebode described the partnership as a breakthrough for Nigerian football: "They are totally different from the major academies we've worked with.

They have zeal and want to support the growth of the average footballer. For the first time in recent memory, three of our students went for trials at Barnet Football Club. It has been awesome. They don't abandon their players; they follow through and create opportunities. Kevin Scott has a great CV when it comes to player development."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Oyebode further emphasized that the collaboration extends beyond players to benefit Nigerian coaches:

"Whenever Dynaspro enters partnership agreements, we don't think only about players. We send coaches to our partners in the UK. With what we've seen here, this will enhance and increase the value of many of our coaches."

Scott, in turn, praised the Nigerian players' discipline and attitude: "We are very happy with the standard of the academy. The boys' performance and attitude are fantastic. They want to learn, and that's the main thing. Technically, they need more work because of the coaching opportunities they've had, but their athleticism and respect for coaches are impressive. This is an unbelievable opportunity, and we are confident one of these players will sign abroad. We always get lads picked out, and we look forward to improving their standard through this partnership with Dynaspro."

For both institutions, the collaboration signals a new chapter in Nigerian football development--one that blends discipline, education, and opportunity, ensuring that young talents are not only nurtured but guided toward sustainable careers on and off the pitch.

Meanwhile, from the 12 players selected for the two-week training and trial programs at 433 in the UK this summer, four have been retained for an extended four-week program, underscoring the tangible impact of the partnership between Dynaspro and 433 Football Academy.