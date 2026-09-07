Nigeria: FIFA U-20 Wwc - Falconets Begin Title Quest Against Spain, Aduku Demands Victory

The seven-time African champions arrived in Poland following an extensive period of preparation and will now face one of the strongest teams in the competition in their opening fixture

Nigeria's Falconets will launch their 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup campaign on Monday when they face former champions Spain in a high-profile Group F encounter at the Stadion Sosnowiec.

The match, scheduled for 4p.m. Nigerian time, presents Nigeria with an immediate test of their ambitions at the tournament and an opportunity to give Africa its first victory at Poland 2026.

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The seven-time African champions arrived in Poland following an extensive period of preparation and will now face one of the strongest teams in the competition in their opening fixture.

With Ghana already beaten 3-0 by Ecuador and Tanzania suffering a 4-1 defeat to Brazil, the Falconets are the latest African side to begin their campaign and will carry the continent's hopes of securing a first win.

Nigeria head coach Moses Aduku is fully aware of the challenge awaiting his team but has demanded maximum commitment from his players, describing the clash with Spain as a "Cup final."

"We are looking forward to the match against Spain with high expectations. We are ready and set to go. Spain is a good side, no doubt, but we will approach the game like a Cup final because we want to win," Aduku said.

The coach's message reflects the importance of starting the group stage on a positive note, particularly against a Spanish side widely regarded as one of the leading contenders for the title.

Spain have already experienced the biggest stage of this competition, winning the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in 2022 after finishing runners-up in 2018.

The Falconets, however, have their own impressive history at the tournament.

Nigeria finished runners-up in 2010 and 2014, becoming the first African nation to reach the final of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup. The seven-time African champions will now be hoping to draw on that pedigree as they attempt to go one step further in Poland.

Africa searching for first win

The Falconets' opener comes after a difficult start for several African representatives, as Ghana suffered a 3-0 defeat to Ecuador, while Tanzania were beaten 4-1 by Brazil.

Benin Republic, making history with their first appearance at the global tournament, provided one of the continent's brighter moments by fighting back to secure a valuable 2-2 draw against Mexico.

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Hosts Poland also made a strong start, defeating Argentina 3-0 in Group A, while Brazil began their campaign with a convincing 4-1 victory over Tanzania in Group B.

Canada and England played out a 1-1 draw, while France and South Korea also shared the points in Group C.

Japan secured a narrow 2-1 victory over New Zealand, before Italy completed Matchday Two action with a 2-1 win over the United States.

The results have increased the significance of Nigeria's opening fixture, with a victory over Spain capable of immediately putting the Falconets in a strong position while also giving Africa its first win of the tournament.

Difficult Group F challenge

Nigeria will not have much room for error in Group F, with China and New Caledonia waiting in their remaining fixtures.

A positive result against Spain would provide Aduku's side with valuable momentum before those encounters, while a defeat would leave the Falconets needing to respond quickly in their subsequent matches.

Spain, meanwhile, will enter the contest with confidence and genuine title ambitions, making Monday's encounter one of the most intriguing fixtures of the opening round.

For the Falconets, the objective is straightforward: start with a statement victory, keep Africa's hopes alive and show why Nigeria remains one of the most successful nations in the history of the competition.

And as Aduku has made it clear, his players must approach the occasion with the mentality of a final.