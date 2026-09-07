Tanzania: Zanzibar, Unesco Launch Parent-Child Health Toolkit

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR has launched a communication toolkit to help parents discuss reproductive health with their children, a move aimed at strengthening parenting, child protection and the wellbeing of young people.

The government of Zanzibar, in partnership with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), launched the Parent-Child Communication Toolkit on Reproductive Health Rights (PCC Toolkit) yesterday.

Launching the toolkit, Deputy Minister for Social Development, Elderly, Gender and Children, Ms Zawadi Amour Nassor said parents and guardians needed to overcome their reluctance to discuss reproductive health with children using age-appropriate, respectful and accurate language.

She said children and adolescents need reliable information suited to their age to help them understand physical and social changes, recognise risks, protect themselves from abuse and make informed decisions.

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"When we talk about reproductive health, we are not talking only about biological issues, but also parenting, values, respectful relationships, child safety and the ability to say 'no' when necessary," Ms Zawadi said.

She said many parents were uncomfortable initiating such conversations, while some children avoided asking questions for fear of embarrassment, leaving them vulnerable to misinformation from friends or social media.

"Silence does not eliminate challenges; instead, it creates room for misinformation," she said.

Ms Zawadi said the toolkit would help parents communicate openly with their children, listen without judgement and build relationships based on trust. She added that its success would depend on cooperation among the government, UNESCO, civil society organisations, teachers, religious leaders, parents and young people.

Speaking on behalf of the United Nations in Zanzibar, Deputy Secretary and Coordinator, Ms Dorothy Usiri said the toolkit had been developed with consideration for social and cultural values and would strengthen parenting skills while helping children understand the changes they experience.

Representing the UNESCO Resident Representative, Matias Luhanya said the organisation would continue working with the Zanzibar Government to strengthen education and support initiatives that promote positive social change.

One of the parents who attended the launch, Bahati Issa from Kikungwi, Unguja, welcomed the initiative and urged the ministry to expand awareness campaigns to all shehias so more families across Zanzibar could benefit from the guidance provided by the toolkit.