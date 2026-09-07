Tanzania: Government to Review 28 Laws for Vision 2050

7 September 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Dodoma — THE government has identified 28 laws for review to align them with Dira 2050, with 12 earmarked for amendment in the current financial year.

Deputy Minister for Constitutional and Legal Affairs, Ms Zainab Katimba, told the National Assembly in Dodoma that the review aims to remove legal barriers and create an enabling environment for implementing the national development blueprint.

She was responding to a basic question from Mbarali MP, Bahati Ndingo (CCM), who sought to know how the government was preparing amendments to laws that could hinder implementation of Vision 2050.

Ms Katimba said President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, while launching the Dira 2050 directed the Ministry for Constitutional and Legal Affairs, through the Office of the Attorney General and the Law Reform Commission, to review existing laws and recommend amendments that align with the vision.

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"The government has also prepared a specific implementation plan for Vision 2050, including the formation of implementation teams, with legal matters placed under the fourth cluster," she said.

Ms Katimba said the implementation team brings together the Ministry of Constitutional and Legal Affairs, the Ministry of Finance, the Office of the Attorney General, the Law Reform Commission of Tanzania and the Office of the Chief Parliamentary Draftsman.

She said the review is currently focusing on laws governing industry, trade, investment, taxation and energy to ensure they support, rather than hinder, implementation of Vision 2050.

Agriculture-related laws are also among those scheduled for review, she added.

Ms Katimba said the government expects about 70 per cent of the investment needed to implement Vision 2050 to come from the private sector, making a supportive legal framework essential for attracting investment.

She assured National Assembly that the government would continue reviewing and amending priority laws to ensure legal gaps do not delay implementation of Dira 2050.

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