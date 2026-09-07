Nairobi — Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'Oei has sought to clarify President William Ruto's remarks on foreign traders, saying they were taken "out of context" and should not be interpreted as a blanket restriction on foreigners doing business or working in Kenya.

Sing'Oei said the President was responding to an ongoing debate over the Local Content Bill before Parliament, which proposes restrictions on certain businesses that may be reserved for Kenyan citizens.

"President's statement has been taken out of context, as he was responding to ongoing debate on the Local Content Bill presently before Parliament," Sing'Oei said.

He assured foreign nationals that those operating legally in Kenya would remain protected, provided they have the necessary documentation.

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"As such, we assure that small or large traders & employees of all nationalities, with requisite documentation--work permits & licenses--are legally protected to operate in Kenya," he said.

Sing'Oei also sought to reassure citizens of neighbouring countries and other African nationals, saying they would remain free to live and work in Kenya as long as they complied with Kenyan law.

"Burundian nationals and all East Africans--and Africans for that matter--are free to live in Kenya as long as they conduct their businesses or work according to the requirements of our law," he said.

His remarks come after President Ruto told small traders at State House that certain businesses could be restricted to Kenyans under legislation being considered by Parliament.

"There are businesses that a foreigner will not be allowed to engage in here in Kenya. We already have a Bill before Parliament dealing with matters of business. In that Bill, we have proposed that there are certain businesses that foreigners will not be allowed to undertake here in Kenya," Ruto said on September 2.

The President urged MPs to scrutinise the proposed legislation to "seal all the loopholes", citing foreigners entering Kenya and engaging in hawking and small-scale retail businesses.

"We should not have a situation where someone comes from China or elsewhere and starts working as a hawker, or comes here to engage in small-scale retail business, such as selling goods in a small shop," he said.

The remarks sparked renewed attention on the growing presence of foreign nationals in Kenya's informal and retail sectors, with local traders for years raising concerns about competition from foreigners in businesses such as food vending, second-hand clothing and small retail outlets.

The government has, however, drawn a distinction between illegal activity and legitimate foreign investment and employment.

The Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry (MITI) has said visa-free entry into Kenya does not automatically give a foreign national the right to work, trade or operate a business.

Kenya introduced visa-free entry for visitors from around the world in January 2024, while the government subsequently removed Electronic Travel Authorisation requirements for citizens of most African countries in January 2025.

MITI said the measures had helped boost tourism and investment but warned that visitors must still comply with immigration, work permit and licensing requirements when engaging in economic activities.

"Visa-free entry or exemption from eTA requirements does not in itself confer the right to engage in employment, trade or business in Kenya," the ministry said.

It added that such activities remain subject to "the applicable immigration, work permit and other regulatory requirements."

The ministry said some foreigners had entered the country under tourist or investor status before engaging in activities outside the terms of their permits.

"There has been deliberate misuse of visa applications by some visitors, leading to persons on investor or tourist status engaging in activities contrary to the provisions of the grant," MITI said.

The government has particularly raised concerns over foreigners operating in the retail and local trade sectors.

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"Owing to the high number of foreigners involved in the retail and local trade sectors, there is therefore a need to align their activities and ensure compliance with work permit provisions," the ministry said.

Foreign nationals found violating applicable visa conditions could have their visas revoked, MITI warned.

At the same time, the ministry said enforcement would not amount to a blanket crackdown on foreign investors.

"Kenya remains open and welcoming to legitimate investors and businesses that operate within the law and contribute to the country's economic growth, job creation and development," it said.

The government has also pointed to Kenya's obligations under the East African Community, including commitments on the movement of people and goods among member states.

"Kenya is a signatory to the East African Community and has assented to the free movement of goods and people across the Customs Union," MITI said.