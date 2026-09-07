Tanzania: Russian Firm Targets Universities With Medical Tech

Dar es Salaam — NEUROSOFT, a Russian medical equipment manufacturer, has started talks with local universities to introduce advanced diagnostic technology through specialised training and medical research programmes.

The initiative aims to expand the use of digital diagnostic tools for examining the nervous system, brain activity through electroencephalography (EEG), muscle function using electromyography (EMG), cardiac health through electrocardiography (ECG), and hearing assessment.

Neurosoft Senior Representative, Mr Fedor Fomin said the company is engaging higher learning institutions to enable medical students, resident doctors and researchers to gain practical experience with modern diagnostic equipment.

"We have established communication with some universities in the country. This presents an opportunity to introduce our technology within higher education, ensuring our devices are integrated into medical research and clinical teaching," he said during an interview with the Daily News.

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Speaking at the just ended 27th Medexpo Tanzania 2026, he said that the company hopes to present an expanded joint research project with local institutions at the next trade exhibition.

Mr Fomin further said the company's digital diagnostic systems replace older equipment that relied on paper printouts by connecting directly to computers and mobile devices, making it easier to store patient records and share clinical data with specialists in different locations for remote consultations.

The company is also introducing a smartphone and cloud-based remote cardiac monitoring system designed to support patients with cardiac arrhythmias and those undergoing rehabilitation after serious heart conditions.

According to Mr Fomin, the technology allows healthcare providers to monitor patients remotely while improving follow-up care.

He also highlighted the importance of early hearing screening for infants, saying timely diagnosis allows treatment to begin early and helps reduce delays in speech and cognitive development.

"The hearing screening programme has been used in Russia for more than 15 years and could help strengthen similar services locally," he said.

This is Neurosoft's second participation in a trade exhibition in the country after entering the market two years ago. Mr Fomin said some of the company's equipment is already being used in local health facilities, particularly in cardiac and hearing diagnostic units.

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The company is expanding its presence in Africa through partnerships in Nigeria, Ethiopia and the Democratic Republic of Congo as it seeks to increase access to diagnostic equipment across the region.