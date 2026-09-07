Kenya: Burundians Queue for Documents Amid Uncertainty Over Kenya Foreign-Trader Crackdown

Nairobi — Hundreds of Burundian nationals living in Kenya have turned to the Burundian Embassy and cyber cafés in Nairobi to process documentation amid growing uncertainty following President William Ruto's remarks on foreign traders operating in the country.

Long queues were reported at the Burundian Embassy along Dennis Pritt Road on Monday, with nationals seeking documentation as the government steps up scrutiny of foreigners working and conducting business in Kenya.

The embassy has also begun issuing emergency travel documents to Burundian nationals who are unable to use their passports, according to earlier reports.

Others were seen at cyber cafés near the embassy carrying identification cards, passports and permits as they processed various documents.

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The activity comes days after President Ruto warned that foreigners would not be allowed to engage in certain businesses in Kenya, remarks that have generated anxiety among some foreign nationals and mixed reactions among Kenyans.

On September 2, Ruto directed authorities to crack down on illegal traders following complaints from local traders over competition from foreigners in small-scale retail and other businesses.

Speaking during a meeting with small traders at State House, Ruto tasked State Department for Industry Principal Secretary Juma Mukhwana and Trade Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui with ensuring that illegal traders are dealt with according to the law.

He also disclosed that Parliament was considering legislation that could restrict foreigners from engaging in certain categories of trade.

"There are businesses that a foreigner will not be allowed to engage in here in Kenya. We already have a Bill before Parliament dealing with matters of business. In that Bill, we have proposed that there are certain businesses that foreigners will not be allowed to undertake here in Kenya," Ruto said.

He urged MPs to scrutinise the proposed legislation and "seal all the loopholes", warning against foreigners coming to Kenya to work as hawkers or operate small retail businesses.

"We should not have a situation where someone comes from China or elsewhere and starts working as a hawker, or comes here to engage in small-scale retail business, such as selling goods in a small shop," he said.

The remarks have put the spotlight on foreign nationals, including Burundians, who have established livelihoods in Kenya's retail and informal sectors.

The government has since sought to clarify that the President's remarks do not amount to a blanket restriction on foreigners living or working in Kenya.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'Oei said Ruto's comments had been "taken out of context", explaining that the President was responding to the ongoing debate around the Local Content Bill before Parliament.

"President's statement has been taken out of context, as he was responding to ongoing debate on the Local Content Bill presently before Parliament," Sing'Oei said.

He assured foreign nationals legally operating in Kenya that they remained protected as long as they had the required documentation.

"As such, we assure that small or large traders & employees of all nationalities, with requisite documentation--work permits & licenses--are legally protected to operate in Kenya," he said.

Sing'Oei specifically reassured citizens of Burundi and other African countries that they could continue living and working in Kenya provided they complied with the law.

"Burundian nationals and all East Africans--and Africans for that matter--are free to live in Kenya as long as they conduct their businesses or work according to the requirements of our law," he said.

The clarification comes as the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry maintains that Kenya remains open to legitimate foreign investors and businesses, but insists that foreigners must comply with immigration, work permit and licensing requirements.

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The ministry has also warned that Kenya's visa-free entry regime does not automatically grant foreigners the right to work or conduct business.

Kenya introduced visa-free entry for visitors from around the world in January 2024 and subsequently removed Electronic Travel Authorisation requirements for citizens of most African countries in January 2025.

MITI said the measures had supported tourism and investment but stressed that foreigners engaging in employment or commercial activities must obtain the necessary authorisation.

"Visa-free entry or exemption from eTA requirements does not in itself confer the right to engage in employment, trade or business in Kenya," the ministry said.

It added that such activities remain subject to "the applicable immigration, work permit and other regulatory requirements."