Rwanda: Funnyman Fred Rufendeke to Host First Comedy Show

Rwandan comedian Fred Rufendeke is set to host his first comedy show, dubbed "I'm Not Serious," on September 19 at Mundi Center, bringing together some of the country's established comedians and entertainers.

Rufendeke told The New Times that after years of performing on other comedians' platforms, he felt it was time to organise a show of his own.

"Since 2017, I have performed in different comedy shows. I have been part of almost all the comedy shows that have taken place in Rwanda. After around 10 years, I felt it was now my turn to organise my own show," he said.

Rufendeke said the theme of the show reflects how comedians are often perceived by audiences.

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"In the eyes of people, what comedians do is seen as unserious. That is where I got the name," he said.

The September 19 event will feature comedians Michael Sengazi, Babu Joe, Muhinde and Joshua. Musician Chiboo is also scheduled to perform, while DJ Platy Wanyama will provide music during the event.

Rufendeke said he has yet to decide whether "I'm Not Serious" will become a recurring comedy show, noting that future editions will depend on the response to the first event.

"This is the first show I'm organising. I am thinking about how I can make it progressive, although I have not decided yet. It will depend on how the first one goes," he said.

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He is also optimistic about attendance, saying his reputation as a performer gives him confidence that audiences will turn up.

"I believe people will attend because I consider myself one of the best comedians who perform well on stage. I have built my career on that, and I believe people will come," Rufendeke said.

Tickets are currently priced at Rwf5,000 for regular access and Rwf15,000 for VIP. On the day of the show, prices will increase to Rwf10,000 for regular tickets and Rwf20,000 for VIP.

Rufendeke began his stand-up comedy career in 2017 and has since performed on several comedy platforms in Rwanda, including Seka Live, Comedy Night and Gen-Z Comedy, among others.