Rwanda: Artrwanda-Ubuhanzi Fourth Edition Built Around Culture and Heritage

ArtRwanda-Ubuhanzi has opened applications for its fourth edition, with the nationwide talent-search programme placing a renewed focus on Rwandan culture and heritage as it continues to nurture young creatives.

The programme, which was launched in 2018, has supported thousands of young artists and helped several turn their creative talents into sustainable careers.

The announcement comes months after the programme held a special "All Stars" competition in August 2025, bringing together winners from previous ArtRwanda-Ubuhanzi cohorts to compete for production grants of Rwf10 million in each category.

Organisers said the competition was intended to take stock of the talent the initiative had identified over the years and help shape the direction of the fourth edition.

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"That is where the All Stars Competition came from. We asked ourselves what talent we had seen among Rwandans over the years, and who among them we should support as we prepared the fourth edition," said Alex Muhire, Head of Department for Programmes at Imbuto Foundation.

He said ArtRwanda-Ubuhanzi was initially created to take the search for creative talent across the country, giving young people a platform to showcase their abilities before selecting the most promising artists for further training.

"When you look at the vision for our country, it shows the kind of Rwandans we want to become -- Rwandans who are thriving and rooted in Rwandan culture. That is the distinct focus we have brought back in this 4th edition," Muhire said.

Five categories for creatives aged 18-30

The fourth edition is open to creatives aged between 18 and 30 and covers five categories: film, fashion, written literature, music and visual arts.

The film category includes short films, documentaries, animation and digital storytelling, while written literature covers novels, short stories, poetry and children's literature.

Visual arts include painting, sculpture, ceramics, weaving, basketry and crafts.

Applications close on September 14.

Since its launch by Imbuto Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of Youth and Arts and the Rwanda Academy of Language and Culture, ArtRwanda-Ubuhanzi has grown into one of the country's flagship platforms for nurturing creative talent.