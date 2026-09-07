Tanzania: Chacha Urges Preservation of Cultural Traditions Nationwide

Mwanza — CHAMA Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) National Executive Committee Secretary for Organisation, Mr Paul Chacha has urged the public to preserve and promote positive traditions of the country's ethnic groups, saying they are essential for building a morally upright and prosperous society.

Mr Chacha was speaking yesterday at Busisi Village in Misungwi District during the installation of Chief Nicolaus Mzege V as a leader of the Muhanzi-Busisi Chiefdom.

He said traditional leaders play an important role in safeguarding moral values, resolving conflicts and promoting development within communities.

"When we abandoned these cultural practices, that is why you see young people today are difficult to understand and things are not going well," Mr Chacha said.

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Delivering message from CCM National Chairperson and President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, Mr Chacha said the President had congratulated Chief Mzege on his installation and reaffirmed her support for traditional leaders in the Lake Zone.

"Dr Samia is very pleased and sends her greetings. She told me, 'My son Chacha, go and attend the ceremony and tell the chiefs that we usually meet during our cultural celebrations. Tell my fellow chiefs that, God willing, we will meet," he said.

Mr Chacha also conveyed greetings from CCM National Vice-Chairperson Stephen Wasira, saying he remained committed to strengthening discipline within the party.

"He is ready to restore respect and discipline within CCM. He will continue cleaning up the party and clearing the bushes so that the snakes inside can flee," Mr Chacha said.

For his part, Chief Nicolaus Mzege V said traditional leadership was a demanding responsibility that required commitment and a genuine desire to serve the people rather than personal interests.

"Since the time of our ancestors, this chiefdom has been led by many chiefs who protected peace and culture, and I promise to continue safeguarding peace in cooperation with the government," Chief Mzege said.

He said chiefs in the Lake Zone continued to support administration and conflict resolution despite facing challenges, including a shortage of offices and vehicles.

Chairman of the Usukuma Zone of the Union of Usukuma Chiefs, Chief Kisendi II Josephat Nkingwa, called on the government to enact legislation formally recognising chiefs.

"Today, chiefs exist, but we still have no legal authority. It pains us to see moral values continuing to deteriorate in society," Chief Kisendi II said.

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He said traditional leaders had been removed from the formal governance system in 1963 but remained ready to work with the government to safeguard moral values and strengthen communities.