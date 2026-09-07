Malawi: Blantyre Water Board Paid Law Firm K62 Million 'For Doing Nothing' - - Payout Disguised As Salary

Blantyre Water Board paid Mlauzi Legal Solutions a staggering MK62,034,168.75

Firm was allegedly introduced to BWB by board chairman Stain Chirwa

A Malawian water utility handed over more than K62 million to a private law firm that appears to have done absolutely nothing to earn it -- and the payment was mysteriously logged as a "salary," it can be revealed today.

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Blantyre Water Board (BWB) transferred the eye-watering sum of MK62,034,168.75 to Mlauzi Legal Solutions on 31 August 2026, according to a payment advice dated the following day.

The document, processed through the local commercial bank, lays bare the extraordinary details:

Beneficiary: Mlauzi Legal Solutions

Amount: MK62,034,168.75

Payment details: "BWB TO MLAUZI LEGAL SOLUTIONS"

Batch item: 1501554-1

Batch type: SALARY

Bank reference: FT26243727BT

But here's the kicker -- insiders say the firm was never formally engaged by the water board, and can't point to a single scrap of work it actually did to justify the payout.

So how did it land such a colossal payday? Sources allege the answer lies with board chairman Stain Chirwa, who is said to have personally introduced the company to BWB.

CEO who blew the whistle got SUSPENDED

Trouble reportedly erupted when BWB's chief executive, Yeremiah Chihana, began asking awkward questions -- demanding to know how a private legal firm could be pocketing tens of millions of kwacha with no contract and no paperwork to show for it.

That, sources say, is when things turned nasty. The row is understood to have snowballed into a full-blown showdown between management and the board -- one that ended with Chihana himself suspended. Judges later stepped in and threw out the suspension.

Questions BWB cannot dodge

Why on earth would MK62 million to a law firm be booked as a "SALARY"?

Was Mlauzi Legal Solutions ever actually contracted? And if so:

Where's the contract?

What work was actually done?

Who signed off on the deal?

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Was proper procurement followed -- or bypassed entirely?

Who authorised the payment?

Why the "SALARY" label?

What documents backed up the transfer?

Did the full board even approve this?

And if there was no contract and no work -- on what earth was MK62 million handed over?

These are the questions BWB's management, its board, and Malawi's oversight bodies now urgently owe the public answers to.

Because this isn't just about MK62 million. It's about who's really pulling the strings at Blantyre Water Board -- and whether the safeguards meant to protect public money are being trampled on.