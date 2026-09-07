Nigeria: Tinubu Hails Zamfara Gov's Performance, Congratulates Him At 61

7 September 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, as a "Renaissance governor" who has brought positive changes to the state.

The president, in a birthday message to Lawal who turned 61, commended his administration's efforts in infrastructure, urban renewal and industrialisation.

Tinubu, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, also highlighted the governor's interventions in education and healthcare.

He said the Zamfara government had rehabilitated more than 800 schools, recruited over 2,000 teachers, upgraded hospitals and supplied medical equipment and other medical consumables across the state.

The president said Lawal's approach to governance, which cuts across several sectors, was critical to achieving holistic development, particularly in human capital development.

"President Tinubu celebrates Dr Lawal on this occasion, describing him as a Renaissance governor who has brought positive change to Zamfara," the statement said.

Tinubu wished the governor good health and renewed strength as he continued to serve the people of Zamfara and contribute to national development.

He also joined Lawal's family, friends and the people of the state in celebrating the governor's 61st birthday.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

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