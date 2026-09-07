Nigeria: Adamawa APC - Stakeholders, Reconciliation and the Road to 2027

The recent APC stakeholders' meeting at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Yola, was not only meant to discuss, strategise and strengthen reconciliation efforts among stakeholders, but also to review past events, assess the current political landscape and chart a clear course for the 2027 elections and beyond.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, being a progressive and first-rate politician who understands the political game and its intricacies, is providing the needed leadership, direction and coordination. His approach recognises that building a strong political platform requires not only strategy, but also patience, consultation, reconciliation and the ability to bring different interests together towards a common goal.

The Adamawa All Progressives Congress (APC) can rightly be likened to Noah's Ark; it accommodates some of the biggest and most influential politicians, political blocs and political families in the state. Naturally, a political platform of this magnitude will have different interests, ambitions and perspectives. The real strength of the party, therefore, lies in its ability to manage these differences and keep everyone focused on the bigger picture.

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Reconciliation, built on give-and-take; is one of the strategies the Adamawa APC is using to remain stable, united and accommodating to all. What some people may not know is that Governor Fintiri is undertaking massive behind-the-scenes outreach, including one-on-one engagements and tête-à-tête discussions that do not necessarily need to be publicised. Equally, other stakeholders are doing the same in their own right, reaching out, reconciling differences and strengthening relationships across the party.

For real and grassroots politicians, winning or losing a primary election is not, in itself, the ultimate victory or defeat, because a primary election is essentially an in-house contest. The bigger political game is staying in the house after the primaries and facing the external challenge together as one united family.

If your party's candidates win, you also win. If your party loses, you have also lost. That is why reconciliation, unity and collective responsibility after internal contests are extremely important. Individual ambitions may differ, but once the internal contest is over, the larger interest of the party becomes paramount.

That is the direction Adamawa APC is taking: managing differences, reconciling interests, strengthening unity and preparing collectively for the bigger contest in 2027 and beyond.