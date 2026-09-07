Botswana: Minister Téte António Highlights Renewed Momentum in Angola-Botswana Relations

Luanda — The holding of the first Angola-Botswana Joint Commission for Cooperation represents the correction of a historical oversight, Angolan Minister of Foreign Affairs Téte António said on Sunday in Luanda.

Speaking to the press at the end of the first ministerial session of the Joint Commission, the minister recalled that Angola and Botswana established diplomatic relations in 1976, but only held the first meeting of this mechanism in 2026.

Téte António clarified, however, that the absence of a joint commission did not mean a lack of relations between the two countries, stressing that bilateral ties "have always been excellent", supported also by economic cooperation.

The minister highlighted the work carried out by the technical teams of both countries in preparing the ministerial session and announced a new phase in bilateral relations, with the decision to establish a Binational Commission involving the Heads of State.

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According to Téte António, Angola and Botswana will propose holding the first Binational Commission in 2027, with the respective Heads of State responsible for defining the strategic directions of cooperation.

Cooperation focused on results

The Minister of Foreign Affairs explained that the two countries had decided initially to focus cooperation on areas with the potential to generate concrete and viable projects, rather than covering all possible fields.

He stated that, in order to ensure the implementation of commitments, the parties had established an implementation matrix and monitoring mechanisms for the agreements.

"The greatest challenge has always been not only signing agreements, but above all implementing them," he said.

Among the priority sectors, he highlighted agriculture, infrastructure, energy and mineral resources, with particular attention to the diamond industry, in which Angola and Botswana rank among the world's leading producers.

In this regard, Téte António stressed the need for the two countries to coordinate positions in defence of their common interests in the international diamond market.

Botswana to open diplomatic mission

For his part, Botswana's Minister of International Relations, Phenyo Butale, announced his country's decision to establish a resident diplomatic mission in Angola, as a demonstration of its commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.

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The announcement was made at the end of the ministerial session of the first Angola-Botswana Joint Commission for Cooperation, following preparatory work at senior officials' level and the conclusion of the ministerial segment.

Phenyo Butale described Angola as a trusted partner of Botswana in promoting shared prosperity in Africa and the region.

Among the projects of interest, he mentioned the Lobito Refinery, which he considers a benchmark for the implementation of similar initiatives across the region.

The minister also highlighted preparations for the first Binational Commission, to be led by the Heads of State, and for the State visit of the President of Botswana to Angola, scheduled to begin on Monday.

LDN/ART/DOJ