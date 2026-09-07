Angola and Botswana Sign Agreements to Strengthen Cooperation

Luanda — Angola and Botswana signed two legal instruments on Sunday in Luanda aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation, within the framework of the first ministerial session of the Joint Commission.

According to the final communiqué of the meeting, the documents were signed by Angola's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, and Botswana's Minister of International Relations, Phenyo Butale.

The first instrument is a Memorandum of Understanding on the Establishment of a Political Consultation Mechanism between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Angola and the Ministry of International Relations of Botswana.

The memorandum provides for regular political consultations between the two ministries, with the aim of promoting dialogue on bilateral issues and exchanging views on matters of common regional and international interest.

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The second instrument is the Agreement between Angola and Botswana on the Engagement in Gainful Employment by Dependants of Diplomatic, Administrative and Technical Staff of Diplomatic Missions and Consular Posts accredited in the respective countries.

The agreement allows dependants of members of diplomatic missions and consular posts of both countries to undertake paid professional activities on a reciprocal basis.

The exercise of such activities will be subject to approval by the receiving State, in accordance with the legislation in force and the applicable international conventions.

The first ministerial session of the Joint Commission for Cooperation was preceded by the Senior Officials Meeting, held from 3 to 4 September.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of the first Joint Commission and committed themselves to holding regular political consultations.

Angola and Botswana also reiterated their mutual support for candidacies to positions within regional, continental and international organisations.

The parties noted that the agreement establishing the Binational Commission will be signed during the State visit of Botswana's President, Duma Gideon Boko, to Angola, scheduled for 7 to 9 September.

They also agreed to hold the inaugural session of the Binational Commission in Botswana, on a date to be determined through diplomatic channels, as an important step towards strengthening and deepening bilateral relations.

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During the meeting, new areas of cooperation were identified and actions and projects were defined for sectors considered priorities by both countries.

In this regard, the parties highlighted their interest in developing more ambitious and productive cooperation in the fields of transport and infrastructure, energy, mineral resources, agriculture and livestock, food security and tourism.

The holding of the first Joint Commission represents a historic milestone in relations between Angola and Botswana, as it takes place 50 years after the establishment of political and diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1976, the final communiqué states.

LDN/ART/DOJ