Sudan: CPJ, Partners Call On Sudan's RSF to Release 3 Female Journalists Detained in Darfur

7 September 2026
Committee to Protect Journalists (New York)

The Committee to Protect Journalists was joined Monday by 16 civil society organizations in calling on the Sudanese paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to immediately release Nyala Radio journalists Ishraqah Abdulrahman, Zahraa Muhammad Al-Hassan, and Mawahib Ibrahim, who have been detained in South Darfur since February 28.

CPJ and its partners expressed alarm over reports that the journalists' health has deteriorated after nearly six months in detention, including significant weight loss, fever, and other untreated health complications.

The statement calls on the RSF to provide Abdulrahman, al-Hassan, and Ibrahim with the necessary medical care, disclose the whereabouts of missing journalists, and immediately release all journalists detained in connection with their work.

The joint statement is available here  in English and Arabic .

Read the original article on CPJ.

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