Kenya: Let Maa Community Decide Who Takes Over Magadi - Gachagua

Nairobi — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused President William Ruto's administration of seeking control of Magadi because of alleged mineral, oil and gas deposits in the area, as he called for the reopening of Tata Chemicals Magadi.

Gachagua claimed the discovery of lithium, oil and gas had heightened interest in Magadi, alleging that the government was using the dispute with Tata Chemicals as a pretext to take control of the area.

He said the concerns surrounding the long-running operations of the soda ash producer should instead be addressed through public participation and consultation with the Maasai community.

"Actually, that is the problem in Magadi. They have found there is a mineral called lithium, and there is some oil. That's why he wants to take over Magadi," Gachagua said.

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The former Deputy President was speaking as the controversy surrounding Tata Chemicals' operations at Lake Magadi escalates following President Ruto's decision to have the Indian-owned company leave the area.

Ruto has defended the move, saying Tata Chemicals had operated in Magadi for more than a century without delivering sufficient local industrial development and jobs. He has said a new investor would be required to establish glass and chemical manufacturing facilities in Kajiado.

The President initially said two new companies would take over from Tata Chemicals, with one expected to establish a major glass manufacturing plant and another to set up a chemical processing facility in Kajiado. He argued that Kenya should stop exporting raw minerals and instead retain more value through local processing and manufacturing.

Gachagua, however, warned that the manner in which the government was handling the matter could undermine investor confidence.

He urged the government to engage the local community and the company before making major changes to an operation that has become central to the local economy.

"Even if there is a problem in Magadi, you do public participation. Ask those Maasais what they think. And even if you are to have change, you don't go and close a factory overnight," he said.

Gachagua also raised concerns over the impact of the shutdown on residents who depend on services associated with Tata Chemicals.

He said the company's operations had provided water and healthcare services to the community and warned that abruptly ending its operations could leave residents without essential services.

His remarks come amid reports that the suspension of Tata Chemicals' operations disrupted water and healthcare services in Magadi. The Standard reported in August that residents faced uncertainty over access to water, healthcare and other services following the government's suspension of the company's mining operations.

President Ruto has since directed the government to restore water supplies and ensure the local hospital remains operational.

Gachagua said the issue was particularly urgent because of the company's role in supplying soda ash, a key chemical used in water treatment.

"The soda ash is what is being used for purifying water across the entire country," he said, warning that disruption of supplies could affect water treatment.

The concerns come after Tata Chemicals' mining and export operations were suspended on July 28 following a government directive citing compliance issues under the Mining Act. The company has maintained that it submitted the documentation requested by the Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs and said it was compliant with regulatory requirements.

Land ownership

Gachagua also challenged the government's position on the land occupied by the Magadi operation, arguing that the resource and land should not be treated as government property.

"That land belongs to the community. It does not belong to the government. It does not belong to William Ruto. That is land that belongs to the Maa nation," he said.

He referred to the history of the Magadi operation, saying the community had surrendered the land in 1911 during the colonial period.

Tata Chemicals' presence in Magadi dates back more than a century, with soda ash production at Lake Magadi beginning in 1911. Tata Chemicals acquired the Magadi operation in 2005. The company extracts trona from the lake and processes it into soda ash, which is used in glass manufacturing, chemicals and water treatment.

The dispute has also exposed competing views within the Magadi community. While some residents have welcomed the government's action, citing longstanding grievances over jobs, community benefits and compliance with agreements, others have raised concerns over the loss of employment and essential services.

Investor confidence

Gachagua compared the government's approach to the expulsion of Asian traders under former Ugandan president Idi Amin, arguing that driving away established investors could damage the economy.

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He warned that investors could be discouraged if companies with longstanding operations could be shut down without adequate consultation.

"He is doing what Idi Amin did in Uganda: chase away all the Asians and the economy collapsed," Gachagua said.

His comments add to growing political criticism of the Tata Chemicals decision, which has also drawn claims that the government should reverse the shutdown and allow the company to resume operations.

Tata Chemicals has said it respects the authority of the Kenyan government but remains committed to resolving the dispute through legal and regulatory channels.

The government, meanwhile, maintains that Kenya should derive greater value from its natural resources through local processing, manufacturing and employment. Ruto has said a new investor will only be allowed to operate at Lake Magadi if it establishes industries such as glass and chemical manufacturing in Kajiado.

Gachagua called for the plant to be reopened while discussions over the future of Magadi continue, saying residents should not be made to bear the consequences of the dispute.

"We are making progress. But we are asking him to open up the factory so that people can have water, and people can continue having healthcare as we are discussing," he said.