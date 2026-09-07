South Africa: Sadtu Must Stop Protecting Textbook Wrongdoing

press release

SADTU's latest attack on Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube is a clear attempt to protect wrongdoing.

For far too long, SADTU's leadership has allowed political and organisational interests to block accountability and policy reform in basic education.

It is profoundly ironic that the union is condemning a Minister who is ensuring that public money is spent appropriately and that high- quality learning materials reach students.

The facts are clear. Independent investigations and the Auditor-General found material irregularities in the 2027 textbook catalogue. Yet Director-General Mathanzima Mweli misled stakeholders by claiming the catalogue had been cleared.

Minister Gwarube did her job by stopping the process, seeking legal clarity, and preventing provinces from illegally procuring textbooks.

Instead of backing clean and honest governance, so that children get proper learning materials, SADTU is siding with cover-ups and lodging baseless attacks at the Minister's team.

We reiterate the call for President Cyril Ramaphosa to rein in rogue Director General Mweli or give Minister Gwarube the power to do so.

The DA fully backs Minister Gwarube's stand for clean governance and lawful procurement in the department.