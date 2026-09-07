South Africa: Hill-Lewis - Ramaphosa Must Stop DG From Defying Gwarube

press release

I am calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to act urgently after the Director-General of Basic Education indicated a "green light" for the new Foundation Phase textbook catalogue despite an independent investigation identifying serious flaws in the process and Minister Siviwe Gwarube's decision to halt it. The President must either act himself or give Minister Gwarube the authority she needs to hold the Director-General accountable, including the power to suspend him if the circumstances warrant it.

Minister Gwarube is doing exactly what South Africans should expect from a responsible Minister, confronting serious governance and procurement concerns, protecting public money, and making sure that millions of children still have the textbooks they need when schools open in 2027.

She has the DA's full support.

What cannot be tolerated is a situation in which a Director-General simply carries on regardless after serious problems have been uncovered and the responsible Minister has acted to address them. A Minister cannot be expected to answer to Parliament and the public for a department while being denied the authority required to manage it.

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This is bigger than one textbook catalogue. It goes to the heart of accountable government. Public servants are there to implement lawful government decisions, uphold the highest standards of administration and serve the public interest. They cannot be permitted to frustrate a Minister who is trying to clean up a compromised process and protect taxpayers and learners.

The Government of National Unity cannot work if Ministers are given responsibility without authority. President Ramaphosa, as the head of the national executive, has the power to resolve this. He should do so without delay.

South Africans are tired of corruption, weak accountability and officials who appear untouchable. They want leaders who confront problems, fix them and protect the public interest. Minister Gwarube is trying to do exactly that.