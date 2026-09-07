South Africa: Long-Term Water Solutions Needed in Limpopo, Says Majodina

Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina has called for feasibility studies to be expedited to identify sustainable, long-term water sources for municipalities in Limpopo that rely heavily on groundwater.

Majodina made the call following a two-day programme, where she handed over completed water infrastructure projects in Mogalakwena and Blouberg Local Municipalities, which are aimed at improving access to reliable and safe drinking water in previously underserved communities.

"... Groundwater is not sustainable and, therefore, the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) should investigate ways that will bring water to these municipalities that do not have surface water. We will continue to monitor progress on these plans and feasibility studies," said Majodina.

The Minister said the department should facilitate feasibility studies to establish long-term solutions to extract and convey water from sustainable sources to municipalities without access to surface water.

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Over the two days (5 - 6 September), Majodina handed over the water projects to advance government's commitment to provide reliable access to safe drinking water and improve water supply to the areas that were previously unserved in the municipalities.

Majodina handed over two completed Water Supply Scheme projects in Blouberg Local Municipality on Sunday, which are implemented by Capricorn District Municipality as the Water Services Authority.

The Minister -- together with Deputy Minister David Mahlobo, accompanied by Corporate Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs MEC Pule Shayi -- handed over two completed Water Supply Scheme projects to Blouberg Local Municipality Mayor, Maria Thamaga.

The water schemes, Maokeng and Dilaeneng Water Supply Schemes, will improve water supply to the communities of Maokeng and Dilaeneng townships in Senwabarwana.

The projects, funded through the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) Water Services Infrastructure Grant (WSIG), have a combined value of R23 million, and will benefit more than 800 households in the two townships.

The projects will provide a complete package covering water source development, storage and reticulation, addressing the water supply chain from the source to points of access in communities.

Capricorn District Municipality Mayor, Mamodupi Teffo, said the projects relied mainly on groundwater due to the absence of a surface water source in the area.

"These two projects have improved access to water by the communities, and this is because of the support from the DWS through its funding to the municipality," Teffo said.

She said Blouberg, Molemole and Lepelle Nkumpi Local Municipalities do not have a surface water source, but plans are being developed with the department to draw water from dams in other areas to supply the municipalities.

On Saturday, Majodina handed over the completed Jakkalskuil Water Treatment Works to Mogalakwena Local Municipality Mayor, Ngoako Taueatsoala.

The Minister was accompanied by Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba, as well as Finance MEC Kgabo Mahoai and MEC Shayi.

The Jakkalskuil Water Treatment Works was funded through the DWS Regional and Bulk Infrastructure Grant (RBIG) and implemented by Mogalakwena Local Municipality as the Water Services Authority, through five major project packages.

The project includes the Kroomkloof Water Treatment Works and high-lift pump stations, a 3.5 million-litre water capacity, the development of boreholes, and the refurbishment of 26 community reservoirs.

The scheme will improve reliable water supply to over 42 000 households in Mokopane.

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Taueatsoala said the project marked a significant step towards addressing longstanding water challenges in the Bakenberg Cluster.

"Today marks a monumental step forward for our people, who for years have faced challenges regarding the reliability and safety of our water supply. For too long, our people have faced severe challenges of water scarcity and inconsistent water supply, but today we turn that tide," he said.

Ramathuba said the infrastructure projects handed over in the province represent a milestone carrying the hopes and aspirations of thousands of Limpopo residents.

"They say that when government delivers on its promises, hope is restored. Today, hope flows as freely as the water that will soon reach our communities. Today, we are affirming the constitutional right of every citizen to access clean, safe and reliable water," said Ramathuba.