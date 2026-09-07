South Africa: Gauteng Community Safety Committee Calls for Intervention At Honeydew Police Station

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature's Community Safety committee has raised "serious concern" over growing crime rates in Honeydew, Gauteng, following a critical oversight visit to the local police station.

This after the station was rated as the worst performing station in Gauteng and the fourth worst nationally in the 2026/27 first quarter crime statistics released late last month.

READ | Crime stats show areas of progress, but criminal threats remain

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During the visit to the station, the committee engaged the station management, as well as of the provincial Community Safety Department, the local ward councillor, the Community Policing Forum (CPF), community representatives and residents.

"The committee was alarmed by crime trends in the precinct. Murder increased by 11%, sexual offences by 22%, and assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm by 26% compared to the same period in the previous financial year. These figures are unacceptable and represent real victims, families and communities whose lives have been severely affected by crime.

"Community members also highlighted growing concerns about gangsterism, particularly the involvement of young people, including school-going children, in criminal activities. The committee was deeply disturbed by reports that some offenders are using pangas, knives and firearms to commit violent crimes.

"The availability and abuse of alcohol were also identified as major contributors to crime, with concerns raised about certain liquor establishments allegedly operating beyond permitted trading hours," the committee said in a statement.

The committee called for an 'all hands on deck' approach to turning around the current performance of the station.

"The committee emphasised that the crime challenges facing Honeydew cannot be addressed by the police alone.

"A coordinated response involving law enforcement agencies, government departments, municipalities, schools, community structures, liquor enforcement authorities, civil society organisations and residents is urgently required," the statement read.

The growing reliance on park homes as a temporary "substitute for properly constructed police stations" has also been raised as a concern.

"While intended as a temporary solution, park homes have become a permanent feature of policing infrastructure in many communities. The committee believes that effective policing cannot be delivered from temporary structures, which often limit service delivery and undermine the working environment of police officers.

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"The committee, therefore, calls on the Minister of Police and the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure to prioritise the replacement of park homes with permanent, purpose-built police stations. Communities facing serious crime deserve modern, fully functional policing facilities that support professional and effective law enforcement," the statement continued.

A community safety imbizo is expected to be held in Honeydew in the wake of the oversight visit to "develop practical and coordinated interventions to tackle crime".

"The Imbizo will involve the Gauteng Executive Authority responsible for Community Safety, SAPS management, local law enforcement, community structures, ward councillors, the CPF and residents.

"The committee will use the imbizo to secure concrete commitments, clarify responsibilities and ensure that interventions translate into measurable improvements in community safety.

"The committee also stressed that the involvement of young people in gangsterism requires an urgent multi-sectoral response focused on crime prevention, youth development, school safety, substance abuse interventions, and addressing the social conditions that contribute to criminal behaviour," the statement concluded.