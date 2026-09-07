South Africa: Egypt Market Opens Opportunities for South African Red Meat Producers

The conclusion of export negotiations between South Africa and Egypt is set to pave the way for South African beef and livestock producers to access Egypt's substantial consumer market, providing a potential boost to the country's red meat industry.

The Minister of Agriculture, Willie Aucamp, announced the breakthrough at the recent Agri North West Congress.

The minister noted that the development represents a significant development, as the red meat sector continues to navigate one of South Africa's biggest Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) outbreaks in decades.

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"This is a major milestone for South Africa's agricultural sector, which has been facing one of the biggest Foot-and-Mouth Disease outbreaks in decades," Aucamp said.

South Africa and Egypt successfully concluded negotiations on the Veterinary Health Certificate (VHC) governing the export of red meat from South Africa to Egypt, paving the way for shipments to be cleared to move once the final signatures have been formally appended to the agreement.

Aucamp emphasised the urgency of concluding the negotiations to his team, given the importance of new markets to red meat farmers.

"I sat with my team on Monday [last week] and emphasised that we have to get this right as our red meat farmers need this, and I am pleased that the team made it happen," he said.

The minister thanked the negotiating team for its efforts highlighting that government's role is to support and enable the agricultural sector to succeed, rather than create unnecessary obstacles.

"The outcome of these negotiations was achieved through constructive engagement with the Egyptian veterinary authorities. Government remains committed to strengthening international trade relations and expanding market access opportunities for South Africa's red meat sector," the Minister said.

The finalisation of the VHC provides South African exporters with a clear regulatory framework for accessing the Egyptian market while ensuring that the necessary animal health and food safety requirements are met.

The development could enable South African red meat producers and processors to expand their operations, diversify export destinations and grow their contribution to the economy.

The minister noted that the agreement is aligned with government's apex priority of inclusive economic growth and job creation, while supporting efforts to strengthen the resilience and competitiveness of the agricultural sector.

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"Every international market South Africa opens creates an opportunity for money to flow back into the rural economy and build commerce along our value chains," Aucamp said.