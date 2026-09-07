Kenya: Nairobi Business Networking Event Targets Entrepreneurs, Investors and Executives

NAIROBI — Business leaders, entrepreneurs and investors are set to meet in Nairobi this month for a networking event targeting players in Kenya's private sector.

The second edition of Business Networking Night (BNN), organised by Somali Magazine, will be held on September 20 at the Argyle Grand Hotel Nairobi.

The event is expected to bring together CEOs, business owners, investors, professionals and emerging entrepreneurs.

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Unlike traditional business conferences that focus on presentations and panel discussions, BNN will centre on direct interaction among participants, with the aim of creating opportunities for business partnerships, investment and new commercial relationships.

Ridwan Yusuf Mohamud, founder and chief executive of Business Networking Night, said business relationships remain important in helping companies grow.

"Business is ultimately about people. Capital, ideas and technology are important, but meaningful relationships are what often turn opportunities into lasting partnerships."

Mohamud said the second edition builds on the inaugural event and will bring together a wider range of business stakeholders.

"The first edition gave us the foundation. The second edition is about expanding the vision. We want BNN to become a trusted meeting point for CEOs, entrepreneurs, investors and professionals."

For entrepreneurs and small businesses, business networks can help provide access to customers, suppliers, investors and potential partners.

Investors and larger companies, meanwhile, can use such networks to identify emerging businesses and commercial opportunities.

The event comes at a time when Kenyan businesses are seeking new markets, managing rising operating pressures and looking for access to financing.

The organisers said participation will be invitation-based, with the event focused on business leaders and professionals rather than a mass audience.

They also plan to make BNN a recurring networking platform for business stakeholders in Nairobi and the wider East African market.