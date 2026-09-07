Kenya: Mudavadi, Garcia Chart Deeper Kenya-Us Cooperation On Trade, Health, Security and Critical Minerals

Nairobi — Kenya and the United States are seeking to deepen their strategic partnership by expanding trade and investment, lowering healthcare costs and strengthening cooperation on critical minerals, defence and regional security.

The priorities emerged during talks between Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Frank Garcia, the US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, who is on an official visit to Kenya.

Mudavadi said the partnership would be most meaningful if it translated into tangible benefits for citizens, including jobs, investment, better healthcare and enhanced security.

"The Kenya-United States partnership matters most when it translates into jobs, investment, better healthcare and greater security for our people," Mudavadi said.

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The talks focused on expanding bilateral trade and investment, building on the extension of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) through 2028 and ongoing reciprocal trade negotiations.

The two sides also discussed strengthening health cooperation, including efforts to reduce the cost of cancer treatment, as well as collaboration in critical minerals, defence, peace and regional security.

Mudavadi said the two countries would also use Kenya's hosting of the Fourth Kenya-US Bilateral Strategic Dialogue in December 2026 to further advance the partnership.

"Our focus is clear, turn strong diplomatic ties into greater opportunities, stronger businesses, healthier communities and a more secure future for Kenyans," Mudavadi said.

Agreement deepens bilateral cooperation

Mudavadi spoke after overseeing the signing of the Kenya-United States Bilateral Work Agreement (BWA) at Railways Building in Nairobi.

The agreement was signed by Garcia and Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Korir Sing'Oei.

Mudavadi described the agreement as part of a broader and steadily deepening relationship between Nairobi and Washington, anchored on shared interests, mutual respect and a common commitment to regional and global stability.

He said the two countries had developed an extensive framework of cooperation covering defence and security, health, trade and investment, regional peace and security, technology, governance and economic development.

Mudavadi pointed to existing bilateral arrangements, including cooperation in defence and security and the recently strengthened health partnership, as evidence of the breadth of the strategic relationship.

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The discussions come as Kenya seeks to translate its close diplomatic relationship with Washington into greater commercial opportunities, particularly as the two countries negotiate the future framework for reciprocal trade.

AGOA, which provides eligible African countries with preferential access to the US market, remains an important component of Kenya-US economic relations following its extension through 2028.

The US Embassy in Nairobi said Garcia's visit would focus on advancing economic and strategic ties between the two countries.

"Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Frank Garcia has a busy week getting deals done in Kenya!" the embassy said, highlighting engagements with the American Chamber of Commerce-Kenya, US companies, health-sector partners and security stakeholders.

Garcia is also expected to engage the business community on trade and investment opportunities as Kenya seeks to attract more US capital and expand access to the American market.