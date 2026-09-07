South Africa: 38 Dora Nginza Doctors Warn of 'Unacceptable Risk' After Mother's Death

Thirty-eight doctors at Dora Nginza Hospital in Gqeberha have collectively warned that conditions in their obstetrics and gynaecology department pose an 'unacceptable risk' to mothers and babies. In a frank letter, they detail failing electrical infrastructure, broken resuscitation equipment, staff shortages and cancelled operations.

Thirty-eight doctors do not normally sign a letter calling conditions in their own department an "unacceptable risk" to mothers and babies -- not unless they have reached the point where they no longer believe the system is working.

But that's exactly what happened at Dora Nginza Hospital in Gqeberha, where almost all the doctors in the obstetrics and gynaecology department signed a letter setting out the deteriorating conditions: women booked for elective Caesareans waiting up to two weeks, pregnant women sleeping on chairs, and women with gynaecological cancers having operations postponed because there are no theatre staff.

Ten days before they signed the letter, a 28-year-old woman haemorrhaged after giving birth and went into cardiac arrest. She was resuscitated but died later that evening.

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The doctors said infrastructure failures "contributed to circumstances during the resuscitation of a critically ill patient in which essential equipment could not be used because of the lack of functioning electrical outlets". They said this "resulted in a maternal death".

"Such situations present an unacceptable risk to maternal and neonatal safety," the doctors wrote.

The Eastern Cape department of health does not agree with their assessment. Its internal investigation, it says, found no causal link between...