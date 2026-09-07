South Africa: R185m, Two Contractors and a Trail of Shifting Deadlines On Joburg's Lilian Ngoyi Street

6 September 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Anna Cox

The third deadline for the rehabilitation of just 1.8km of Joburg's Lilian Ngoyi Street has come and gone, with 80% of the cash already spent. The new deadline for completion of phase two is 31 October.

The City of Johannesburg has paid R185-million to two contractors to rebuild and redevelop just 1.8km of Lilian Ngoyi Street - expenditure that, on a broad distance basis, already puts the unfinished inner-city project into the cost territory of some major national road projects.

New figures supplied to Daily Maverick by the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) show that R166-million has now been paid to replacement contractor Korone Engineering, in addition to R19-million paid to Step Up Engineering before the agency terminated its contract in August 2024 over performance problems.

The total allocated budget is R230-million, or about R128-million per kilometre if simply divided across the 1.8km corridor. By comparison, the 139km Moloto Road improvement programme being undertaking by the South African National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) averages about R83-million per kilometre and Sanral's planned 415km Ermelo-Richards Bay programme averages about R116-million per kilometre.

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The comparison is indicative rather than like-for-like. Lilian Ngoyi Street involves extensive underground infrastructure, including sewer, water and stormwater services, as well as road reconstruction, pavements, electricity and other works that cannot be directly compared with national road projects.

Julius Kleynhans, executive manager: support services at the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), said the repeated deadline shifts,...

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