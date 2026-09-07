South Africa: Inquiry Hears 1967 Plane Crash 'Wiped Out' Man Who Could've Altered SA History

Robyn Lichter was 11 years old in 1967 when the 56-seater Springbok Flight 406 "Rietbok", the plane carrying her father, Joseph Blankfield, mysteriously plunged into the ocean off Kayser's Beach, East London, killing all 25 people on board.

Apart from her father, said Lichter, now 70, testifying at the Khampepe Commission of Inquiry into post-Truth and Reconciliation Commission prosecution delays, on board was Professor Johannes Petrus van Schalkwyk Bruwer, a 52-year-old academic and acting chair of the secretive nationalist organisation the Afrikaner Broederbond.

"The man who was wanting to change the history of this country was wiped out" [in the crash] and the history of South Africa "would have been very different if he had been successful", she told the commission on Friday, 4 September.

Lichter, representing the families of the crash victims, told the panel that she wanted to share their story of a state "cover-up" as well as investigations that had been influenced or halted.

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Disillusioned Verwoerd adviser

Barrydale-born Bruwer was friend, speechwriter and adviser on African affairs to former prime minister Hendrik Verwoerd. The academic had been working on a "five-year plan" for the country and had faced up to the reality of the inevitable failure of white, minority, Afrikaner nationalist rule.

Years later, his son, Johan Bruwer, a subeditor with City Press, said his father had been a "deeply disillusioned" man when he boarded the Vickers Viscount Rietbok that afternoon en route to...