South Africa: Nelson Mandela Bay Residents Confused and Frustrated By Electricity Rebate Glitches

Residents are reporting inconsistent electricity charges and rebate payments, while the Nelson Mandela Bay metro has yet to complete calculations for August, adding to confusion over the implementation of the court-ordered return to the inclining block tariff.

Nelson Mandela Bay residents who were overcharged for electricity after the metro scrapped its inclining block tariff (IBT) are now facing a new problem: the rollout of rebates and the return to the cheaper tariff are being hampered by delays and technical glitches.

After the Gqeberha High Court ruled in favour of the DA's application for the metro to revert to the IBT in August and retrospectively repay all affected customers from 1 July, residents should once again be paying the lower rate of R3.80 per kWh. But this does not seem to be the case for everyone.

The ruling followed the municipality's decision to replace the IBT with a flat rate of about R4.50 per kWh from 1 July.

As of 1 September, some residents were still being charged the flat rate for prepaid electricity, while others who bought electricity at the reduced rate had received a free electricity token as reimbursement and some had not.

Daily Maverick understands that the municipality has so far processed rebate calculations only for purchases made between 1 and 31 July.

This means calculations for August 2026 have not yet been completed.

These discrepancies have caused confusion and concern in communities across the...