South Africa: 197 More Ambulances, but Eastern Cape's Ems Crisis Is Still Critical

The Eastern Cape is set to receive more ambulances as the provincial health department battles a long-running crisis in its emergency medical services, but even then, the promised vehicles are not expected to fix the issue.

Eastern Cape Health MEC Ntandokazi Capa has conceded that the province's promised delivery of 197 ambulances by the end of March next year will not come close to solving its emergency medical services (EMS) crisis -- because the province needs about 600 vehicles to operate at full capacity.

Capa made the frank admission on Friday when the province received a further 26 ambulances as part of a programme aimed at replacing an ageing and increasingly unreliable fleet.

"We know it's not going to solve our issues, but it's going to make a difference," Capa said.

"We know the challenges and we only want to appeal to our communities that they must really bear with us. We are trying our level best," she said.

"We are really excited with the ones that we are receiving."

Earlier figures provided by Capa in response to a written question from DA MPL Jane Cowley show that the Eastern Cape has 353 ambulances, of which 161 are grounded and only 192 are operational.

"For a province to have full capacity, we need about 600 ambulances. For now, we've got about 400. And out of the 400, there are still those that are grounded," Capa said....