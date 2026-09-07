South Africa: From Abundance to Aridity - El Niño Poses Threat to SA's Summer Grain Crop

Following a strong harvest, South African farmers prepare for a challenging summer grain season, with rising El Niño conditions threatening severe late-season drought and heatwaves.

In a month, the eastern regions of South Africa will begin summer grain and oilseed plantings. These are mainly yellow maize and soybean-growing regions.

The soil moisture is good in these regions following a longer summer rainfall period through to mid-May, and the rain and snow recently experienced across various regions of South Africa.

But as the 2026-27 planting season approaches, there are still some regions of the country at the tail end of the 2025-26 maize harvest.

This is because the South African maize season was roughly a month and a half behind its typical schedule due to rainy weather at the start of the 2025-26 season and a longer rainy period at the end of the season.

On August 28, about 14.4 million tons were delivered to commercial silos, compared with the expected 17.4 million tons. Fortunately, the quality of the crop remains good.

Essentially, a season of abundance in South Africa's grain industry is ending. The ample maize harvest covers South Africa's annual maize needs of 12 million tons, as well as those of the neighbours. There will also be decent stocks going into the new year.

The new season is likely to be challenging as we...