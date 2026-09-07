Malawi: Mutharika Shake-Up Begins - Chimango Chirwa Promoted From Chief of Protocol to PS

7 September 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Newsdesk

President Arthur Peter Mutharika has kicked off a government reshuffle ahead of his administration's first anniversary, appointing veteran diplomat Ambassador Chimango Chirwa as Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with immediate effect.

The move comes just days before Mutharika's government marks one year in office, signalling the President's determination to tighten his grip on key state institutions as he enters his second year at the helm.

Until his elevation, Chirwa served as Chief of Protocol in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he became a familiar face at State House functions and high-profile diplomatic events, often orchestrating presidential engagements and ceremonial duties.

He takes over from Chancy Simwaka, whose departure from the influential post has not been officially explained.

The appointment is expected to trigger speculation over whether further changes are in the pipeline, as Mutharika assesses his administration's performance following its first year in power.

Political observers are likely to view the move as the opening salvo in a broader effort to reshape government structures and sharpen service delivery, ahead of the challenges facing the administration in the coming months.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.