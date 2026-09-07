Malawi: Mutharika Shake-Up Begins - Chimango Chirwa Promoted From Chief of Protocol to PS

President Arthur Peter Mutharika has kicked off a government reshuffle ahead of his administration's first anniversary, appointing veteran diplomat Ambassador Chimango Chirwa as Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with immediate effect.

The move comes just days before Mutharika's government marks one year in office, signalling the President's determination to tighten his grip on key state institutions as he enters his second year at the helm.

Until his elevation, Chirwa served as Chief of Protocol in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he became a familiar face at State House functions and high-profile diplomatic events, often orchestrating presidential engagements and ceremonial duties.

He takes over from Chancy Simwaka, whose departure from the influential post has not been officially explained.

The appointment is expected to trigger speculation over whether further changes are in the pipeline, as Mutharika assesses his administration's performance following its first year in power.

Political observers are likely to view the move as the opening salvo in a broader effort to reshape government structures and sharpen service delivery, ahead of the challenges facing the administration in the coming months.