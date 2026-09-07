Malawi: Standard Bank Launches Bold New Drive to Empower Malawi's Youth

7 September 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Standard Bank Plc has thrown its weight behind Malawi's young generation, launching a sweeping new corporate social investment drive dubbed "Project Youth" aimed at transforming opportunities for the country's youth.

Unveiling the initiative in Blantyre on Monday, Standard Bank Chief Executive Officer Philip Madinga declared that investing in young Malawians was nothing short of essential -- pointing out that a staggering 78 to 80 percent of the population is under the age of 30.

He insisted the scheme was no quick fix, but a long-term commitment to building human capital and empowering young people to shape their own futures, in line with the country's ambitious Vision 2063 blueprint.

Project Youth will zero in on three key pillars:

Education and media advocacy

Skills development and youth participation

Collaboration and partnerships

The bank says the initiative marks a major step in its efforts to harness the potential of Malawi's overwhelmingly young population and drive lasting economic and social progress.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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