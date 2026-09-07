South Africa: Hundreds Walk in Silence for Deaf Awareness

People who can hear wore earplugs for the 5km route

The Deaf Federation of South Africa (DeafSA) kicked off national deaf awareness month with its annual silent walk on Saturday.

This was the 12th annual walk. The event aims to bridge the gap between deaf and hearing people. Participants who are not deaf received earplugs to wear as they walked the 5km route from Newlands to Rondebosch and back.

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"I started the silent walk in 2014 with the aim to spread awareness but also to show people who can hear that we are as able as them," said DeafSA Western Cape director Jabaar Mohamed.

Mohamed said deaf people faced stigma and struggled to find work, get an education and fit into society.

Charlotte Siljeur joined the walk for the fifth time. She said one of the biggest obstacles she faces as a deaf person is that there are not enough sign language interpreters.

"It becomes difficult at times to navigate life when there is no interpreter. You might be doing the most normal everyday thing, then get hit with the reality that communication will be a problem."

South African Sign Language became the country's 12th official language in 2023.

Mohamed said there had been some improvement in government support and access to state services for deaf people, but there was still work to be done. More deaf people are being employed in government, he said. This helps deaf clients and shows the government is serious about inclusion.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde also joined the walk. He said the silent walk was about "recognising the different ways that deaf people communicate, while facing barriers in a world that tends to cater only for hearing people".