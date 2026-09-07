Algeria: President Tebboune Stresses Leveraging Education Gains for Successful School Start

Algiers — Chairing a Council of Ministers meeting on Sunday, the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, emphasized the need to leverage the recent gains and benefits achieved in the national education sector, within a systematic and well-studied management framework that ensures quality and high performance, for a successful and distinguished start to the school year.

Regarding the 2026-2027 school year, the statement issued by the Council of Ministers said that the President of the Republic instructed the Minister of Education to "leverage the gains and advantages recently achieved in the education sector, within the framework of systematic and well-planned management that ensures quality and performance, in order to achieve a successful and distinguished start to the school year."

The President of the Republic also called for "making good use of the sector's large human resources, which have acquired extensive experience since independence."

President Tebboune ordered that "educational institutions be kept away from all ideological currents and pointless political conflicts, so that discussions within the sector remain purely pedagogical."

He further called for "refraining from engaging in any media promotion of changes concerning the education sector," stipulating that "all proposals must be discussed exclusively by the Council of Ministers," according to the statement.