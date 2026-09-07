Algeria: National Agency for Antiquities Must Spark Scientific Revolution, Says President Tebboune

7 September 2026
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — Chairing a Council of Ministers meeting on Sunday, President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune stressed that the establishment of the National Agency for Antiquities must constitute a scientific revolution in the field of archaeology, as it is tasked with highlighting the depth of Algerian heritage and its civilizational impact.

Regarding the National Agency for Antiquities, the President of the Republic stressed that it must spark a "scientific revolution in archaeology, particularly in excavations," the Council of Ministers statement said.

He noted that the agency is tasked with "showcasing the depth of Algerian heritage and its civilizational impact across various historical eras." The president emphasized that this "strong and diverse" heritage, "spanning 3,000 years from the Kingdom of Numidia and its capital, Constantine, to the present day, still requires greater and broader promotion."

President Tebboune also emphasized that the agency must "enjoy financial and administrative independence, under the direct oversight of the Presidency of the Republic."

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