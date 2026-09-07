Uganda: Rwenzururu Denies Mumbere Critically Ill

The Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu has dismissed reports that Omusinga Charles Wesley Mumbere Irema-Ngoma is critically ill, saying the monarch is in Türkiye for a routine medical review following advice from his doctors.

In a statement issued by the Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu, the kingdom said Mumbere travelled to Türkiye for a routine medical review and urged his subjects and the public not to panic over reports circulating on social media.

"We wish to clarify that HM Omusinga Charles Wesley Mumbere Irema-Ngoma is not critically ill, contrary to reports circulating on social media," the kingdom said.

"He travelled to Türkiye for a routine medical review, as advised by his doctors."

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The kingdom thanked the public for the prayers, concern and messages of goodwill extended to Mumbere, the royal family and the Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu.

The clarification comes barely days after the death of Tooro's King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba-Iguru Rukidi IV, whose death on August 27 at the age of 34 sent shockwaves across Uganda and prompted widespread public concern about the health of other traditional rulers.

The latest trip comes less than six months after Mumbere returned to the Rwenzori region following more than five months away for medical care.

Mumbere travelled to Türkiye in October 2025 for specialised medical treatment and returned to Uganda in December. He remained at his Kampala residence while recuperating before returning to his kingdom in March 2026.

He left Uganda again on August 27 and arrived in Türkiye the following morning, according to the kingdom's spokesperson Geoffrey Kanyonyi.

The kingdom said the latest trip was a normal medical review following his earlier treatment at the same facility.

The timing of the latest clarification is particularly significant because of the long and complicated relationship between Rwenzururu and Tooro, two neighbouring cultural institutions whose histories are deeply intertwined.

The Rwenzururu question has its roots in the political and cultural struggles of the Bakonzo and other communities in the Rwenzori Mountains, who historically lived within the territory administered by the Tooro Kingdom.

In the early 1960s, the Rwenzururu movement emerged with demands for greater autonomy from Tooro. In 1963, the movement declared independence from Tooro and launched an armed struggle under Isaya Mukirania.

The conflict continued for years, with Charles Mumbere taking over leadership of the movement following his father Mukirania's death in 1966.

Mumbere eventually ended the armed struggle in August 1982, declaring that the "war of spears" had ended and that the struggle would continue through other means, particularly education and political engagement.

The end of the armed struggle, however, did not end demands for formal recognition of Rwenzururu as a cultural institution.

As Uganda moved towards restoring traditional institutions, particularly after the restoration of kingdoms as cultural institutions in the 1990s, Rwenzururu supporters continued pressing the government to recognise their own kingdom.

The Constitution subsequently provided for traditional and cultural institutions, but the Rwenzururu claim remained unresolved for years.

That changed in 2009.

President Museveni announced the government's decision to recognise the Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu, and on October 19, 2009, Mumbere was formally installed as Omusinga at a ceremony in Kasese attended by the President.

The recognition effectively established Rwenzururu as a separate officially recognised cultural institution alongside Tooro, although the relationship between the two kingdoms has remained sensitive.

Tooro has historically disputed aspects of the Rwenzururu claim, while the recognition of Rwenzururu generated competing cultural claims among other communities in the Rwenzori region.

The two kingdoms have also disagreed over cultural and economic interests, including claims over royalties from resources in the Rwenzori area.

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Mumbere's turbulent decade

Mumbere's reign has been marked by one of the most difficult episodes in the history of the Rwenzururu institution.

On November 27, 2016, security forces raided the Rwenzururu royal palace in Kasese following clashes between security personnel and royal guards.

Mumbere was arrested and detained before being charged in connection with the violence. He was granted bail in January 2017 but was immediately re-arrested after leaving court. He was eventually released on bail on February 6, 2017, after roughly 71 days in custody.

His bail conditions subsequently restricted him to Kampala and surrounding areas, keeping him away from his kingdom for years.

His return to Kasese in March this year carried considerable symbolic significance. Hundreds of his subjects gathered along the route to welcome him back to the Rwenzori region after his prolonged absence.

But the palace remains under lock and key, gathering dust and feeding grass.