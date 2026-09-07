Uganda: Amolatar Residents Demand Better Roads, Health and Education Services

Residents in Amolatar District have called for improved service delivery in education, health, agriculture and road infrastructure, citing unaffordable school payments, health-worker absenteeism, poor roads and the high cost of climate-smart agriculture.

The concerns were raised during a series of community barazas organised by district leaders to gather public feedback on the implementation of government programmes and the quality of public services.

The district-wide exercise, initiated by LC5 Chairperson Morris Ogwal Omara on August 18, is expected to culminate in a service delivery baraza at the district headquarters, where issues raised by communities will be consolidated and forwarded to relevant ministries.

Omara said the initiative followed persistent complaints from residents about government programmes and public services.

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"When I stepped into office, I received a number of complaints ranging from government programmes and service delivery components in health, education, agriculture, roads, finances and schools. We decided to take the district to the community and get feedback on how these services are reaching our people," he said.

One of the major concerns raised was the cost of school-related payments, with parents saying some charges have become unaffordable despite government policies on free education.

Residents called for greater oversight of school contributions and proposed that sub-county leaders, school management committees and parent-teacher associations jointly determine the genuine needs of schools before parents are asked to contribute.

"We are not refusing to support our schools, but the payments should be realistic and agreed upon openly. Many parents are struggling and children end up suffering when they are sent home," said Geoffrey Ogwal, a parent from Nalubwoyo Town Council.

Omara said the district was considering a mechanism through which sub-counties would review proposed school contributions before they are introduced.

"The child should not be sent home, suspended or denied examinations because of disagreements over payments. Education is a right and every child must remain in school," he said.

Farmers also raised concerns about the high cost of climate-smart agricultural technologies and inputs, saying many could not afford to adopt practices being promoted by extension workers.

"Extension workers advise us to adopt new farming technologies, but many farmers cannot afford them. We need more support if we are to embrace climate-smart agriculture," said Harriet Apio, a farmer from Namasale Sub-county.

Residents further called for greater support for Village Health Teams, saying the volunteers continue to provide critical community health services despite limited resources.

They asked the district and central government to provide working packages, transport and other facilitation to enable VHTs to effectively perform their duties.

In the health sector, residents also cited absenteeism among some health workers as a major barrier to accessing healthcare.

Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Geoffrey Vuciri warned that the district would not tolerate public officers who neglect their responsibilities, particularly health workers accused of absenteeism.

He said the district had received several complaints about health personnel failing to report to work or leaving health facilities unattended during official working hours.

"When complaints are verified and investigations establish absenteeism, disciplinary action will be taken including retirement on public interests. We cannot allow a situation where people walk long distances to health facilities only to find health workers absent," he said.

Vuciri said improving service delivery requires commitment from both political leaders and technical staff, warning that officers who repeatedly fail to perform their duties risk disciplinary action.

Road infrastructure was another major concern, with residents calling for urgent repairs on the Dokolo-Namasale road and other routes damaged by heavy rains.

They said poor roads were affecting trade, access to health facilities and the transportation of agricultural produce.

"We are in a low-lying area and when the rains come, some roads develop major cuts and become difficult to use. We need urgent intervention," Omara said.

He said the district had requested emergency funding from the Office of the Prime Minister to rehabilitate roads affected by flooding and erosion.

Omara also welcomed recent directives by the Ministry of Works to undertake maintenance on key roads connecting Dokolo, Ochero and Namasale ahead of a planned visit by the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda.

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The community engagements have also exposed concerns about the performance of some government employees, according to Omara.

"I have realised that some staff are sitting on their jobs. The community is openly raising these concerns and that is helping us identify where action is needed," he said.

He said cases involving financial losses and possible misuse of public resources would be referred to auditors and the district Public Accounts Committee for investigation.

The district leadership said findings from the barazas would be compiled into a comprehensive report to guide planning and budgeting priorities and inform discussions with the ministries of Health, Local Government and Finance.

"The feedback we are getting from the people will inform our plans. We want development priorities to be driven by the concerns raised by our communities because they are the beneficiaries of these services," Omara said.

The community barazas are part of efforts by the district leadership to strengthen accountability, increase citizen participation and ensure government programmes respond to residents' needs.