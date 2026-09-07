Malawi: Chisale Reaffirms Government's Commitment to Ngoni Traditional Leadership

Deputy Minister of Homeland Security Norman Chisale has paid a courtesy visit to His Royal Majesty Ngwenyama Inkosi ya Makosi Gomani V, the paramount chief of the Maseko Ngoni, in a gesture of respect from a senior government official who is himself a son of the Ngoni Maseko.

Upon arrival, Chisale was warmly welcomed by senior chiefs, or Amakhosi, before proceeding to meet His Royal Majesty directly.

During the meeting, Chisale reaffirmed government's commitment to supporting Ngoni traditional leadership structures, describing the Ngoni community as an important partner in local governance and development.

The Ngwenyama, or paramount chief, occupies the highest traditional authority among the Maseko Ngoni people, one of Malawi's most prominent ethnic groups, with strongholds particularly in Ntcheu and the surrounding central region.

Traditional leaders such as Gomani V continue to play an influential role in local governance, community mobilisation and the preservation of cultural heritage, often working alongside government structures on matters ranging from development projects to dispute resolution.

The visit comes amid a broader pattern of government officials publicly engaging with traditional leadership across the country, with senior figures increasingly making courtesy visits to paramount chiefs and Ngoni royalty - engagements widely seen as efforts to strengthen ties between the state and traditional authorities ahead of key national initiatives and events, including recent cultural celebrations such as the Umhlangano wa Maseko Ngoni gathering in Ntcheu.