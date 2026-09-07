Malawi: M'mbelwa V Unveils K50 Million Football Sponsorship for New Northern Region Cup

6 September 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Newsdesk

Inkosi ya Makosi M'mbelwa V has unveiled a K50 million sponsorship deal for the Northern Region Football Association (NRFA), backing a newly introduced football cup for the region.

The paramount chief made the announcement during an unveiling ceremony held at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on Saturday, saying the sponsorship was aimed squarely at developing football across the Northern Region.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Fleetwood Haiya praised M'mbelwa for the gesture, describing it as being in line with the football transformation agenda currently being pursued at national level.

NRFA chairperson Masiya Nyasulu also thanked M'mbelwa for the partnership, welcoming the significant financial backing as a timely boost for football development in the region.

The sponsorship marks the latest high-profile intervention by traditional leadership in Malawian football, coming amid a broader push to strengthen grassroots structures and improve football's reach beyond the country's established football hubs.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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