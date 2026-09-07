Malawi: Must Students Left Without Water for Three Days As Power Failure Cripples Campus Pumping System

Students at the Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) Ndata Campus have been left without water since Friday, sparking growing frustration over living conditions on campus.

MUST Students Representative Council President Patience Zamar Phiri said on Sunday that the crisis stemmed from a power failure caused by low voltage at the Southern Region Water Board (SRWB) pumping system, leaving the campus without a functioning water supply for three consecutive days.

'Struggling to cook, wash and bathe'

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Phiri painted a bleak picture of life on campus in the absence of running water, saying students were struggling with even the most basic daily tasks.

"Students are struggling to cook, wash their clothes and bathe," she said.

Confusion over who is responsible

Efforts to get answers from the relevant authorities proved difficult over the weekend. MUST Communications Manager James Mphande said he needed time to cross-check the matter before commenting further, while SRWB spokesperson Lita Makwangwala said she was unaware of the situation, explaining she was currently out of the office.

ESCOM confirms fault, promises fix 'this evening'

The Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) offered the clearest update on the crisis. Chief Public Relations and Communications Officer Pilirani Phiri confirmed the utility was aware of the fault affecting the water board's pumping system.

"All things being equal, we expect to have the problem rectified this evening," he said - offering students a glimmer of hope that the taps could soon be flowing again.