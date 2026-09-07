South Africans Need to Wake Up to the Many Crippling Costs of Corruption

Until ordinary citizens stop dismissing corruption as a peripheral issue, and stop voting for corrupt leaders, they won't get a safe and stable South Africa country in their lifetimes.

Many ordinary South Africans appear to believe, wrongly, there are no costs to corruption and seem unable to grasp that corruption is at the root of public service delivery failures - poor public education outcomes, crippling health services, power blackouts, water outages, high crime, the high cost of living and record unemployment.

Many also continue to elect obviously corrupt politicians, unable to connect corrupt elected officials to ineffective government, harmful policies and society moral breakdown. Many appear to embrace corrupt politicians, if they propose the "right" policies, blame the "right" enemies, and if these politicians share the same colour, ethnic group, ideology or historical political past.

Corruption undermines the credibility of supposedly good policies, laws and democratic institutions. When ruling leaders, parties and elites are corrupt, the policies they introduce - whether they are supposedly "progressive" or promote "radical transformation" or "social justice" - are not seen credible, by citizens, communities, civil society, business and markets, and will therefore face fierce opposition, and become unimplementable.

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"Transformation" policies such as Black Economic Empowerment (BEE), land restitution and expropriation of land for public interest purposes have in many cases been captured to benefit ANC-connected politicians, trade unionists and state-owned entity executives, tenderpreneurs...