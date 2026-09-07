South Africa: Who Owns SA's Wildlife? Hunting Quotas and the Quiet Rewriting of Our Biodiversity Compact

Are we watching the transfer of a common biodiversity heritage into a private wildlife economy, one trophy, one regulation and one policy decision at a time?

Something important is happening to South Africa's wildlife policy and governance. It is being rewritten. Almost none of it is being announced.

It is happening incrementally, through government notices, regulatory amendments and decisions presented as technical administration. Each may look unremarkable on its own. Together they raise one question: Is South Africa converting its biodiversity from a public trust asset into a private commercial one, held for the benefit of privileged landowners and foreign trophy hunters?

The latest development should concern every South African, whether they support trophy hunting or oppose it.

On 31 August 2026 the government published Government Notice 7867 in the Government Gazette, setting South Africa's 2026 and 2027 CITES export quota allocations for elephant, rhinoceros and leopard hunting trophies. The intention was gazetted in February 2026 by Willie Aucamp, the then environment minister, since replaced by David Maynier.

The notice permits the export of trophies from up to 150 elephants a year. The black rhino quota is 11 trophies in each of 2026 and 2027, and the leopard quota is 11 in 2026 and 10 in 2027. February's proposal was higher, at 12 black rhino and 11 leopard each year. The reduction is marginal and beside...